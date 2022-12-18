Is The Walking Dead season 11 coming to Netflix in December 2022?

The Walking Dead season 11 is the show’s final season but will the collection on Netflix be complete this year? When can Netflix subscribers expect it?

The Walking Dead is one of those shows that just managed to stay relevant throughout the entirety of its run. Sure, its viewership significantly decreased after peaking in its seventh season but it has always been among the most popular TV shows in the world since it debuted back in 2010.

While a lot of its fans kept up with it throughout its 12-year run on AMC, many others discovered it later through streaming services across the world. In the United States, Netflix is the streaming home of the zombie drama and it currently houses ten of its eleven seasons.

The show’s legendary run came to an end in November when its series finale aired on AMC, but those watching it on Netflix have yet to see The Walking Dead season 11. With just weeks left of the year, can they expect it in December?

The Walking Dead season 11 Netflix release date

If you’re hoping for The Walking Dead season 11 to premiere on Netflix in December, you should know that this won’t happen. However, the good news is that you won’t have to wait that much longer for it, as Netflix has confirmed that The Walking Dead season 11 will be released on the streaming service on Friday, January 6.

There was a lot of discussion among fans as to when the final season would debut on Netflix, as previous seasons normally debuted on the streamer shortly before the new seasons would premiere on AMC. As there won’t be a twelfth season, fans understandably weren’t sure when to expect season 11. Needless to say, they will be happy to kick off the new year with new episodes from the long-running series.

The Walking Dead season 11 runs for 24 episodes (which were split into three batches of eight whenever it aired on TV).

Are you excited for The Walking Dead season 11 to debut on Netflix? Have you seen it already, or will this be your first time watching it? Let us know in the comments below!