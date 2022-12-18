James Cameron Does A Deep Dive Into The Relationship Between

Speaking with National Geographic, James Cameron gave an overview of how the ecosystem of Pandora’s oceans works, the difference between the rainforest-dwelling Na’vi of the first film and the Metkayina of “The Way of Water,” and how their symbiotic relationship with their environment might differ from their land-bound cousins.

“We have these people called the Metkayina, a clan that’s spread out across a large number of villages,” said Cameron. “The Metkayina are a kind of a regional, Indigenous culture: They diverged from the land-based forest Na’vi probably tens of thousands of years ago and have physically adapted more to the ocean.” Cameron also pointed out an important difference in the physiology of the Metkayina: their tails are used more for propulsion through the water.

That said, the Metkayina are still, like the Na’vi, air breathers. This means that they have developed the ability to hold their breath for very long periods of time underwater. They also have nictitating membranes, the clear “third eyelid” that protects their eyes as they swim or ride underwater at high speeds, not unlike a crocodile (via ScienceDirect). What seems most relevant to Cameron, however, is that they have a deep interconnection with one of the other key species in “The Way of Water.”