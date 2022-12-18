Jannik Sinner, Grigor Dimitrov join Carlos Alcaraz in playing

Jannik Sinner, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric have signed up to play the Kooyong Classic. Sinner, 21, is set to debut at the Kooyong Classic. Dimitrov, 31, and 26-year-old Coric will both be making their third appearances at the Australian exhibition event.

The Kooyong Classic, an iconic exhibition event that takes place the week before the Australian Open, is set to return in 2023. In the past two years, the Kooyong Classic wasn’t held due to the pandemic. Now, the event is returning and world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz has signed up to play.

The tournament is also expected to feature Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Marin Cilic, and Yoshihito Nishioka.

Sinner, Dimitrov and Coric added to the Kooyong player field

“With the addition of Jannik, Grigor and Borna, it’s shaping up as one of our strongest fields in recent years.

I think the addition of the United Cup the week prior to the CareA2+ Kooyong Classic has worked beautifully for us, as players are looking for those all-important final matches in Melbourne conditions just prior to the Australian Open,” Kooyong Classic tournament director Peter Johnston said.

After not staging the tournament in 2021 and 2022, the Kooyong Classic organizers are looking forward to again hosting some of the biggest names of the game. “Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club is the spiritual home of tennis in Australia.

It is extremely important to the club to retain an event featuring the world’s best male and female players competing and experiencing the club. We are delighted to welcome CareA2+ as our title sponsor and partner and look forward to working with them, together with Mediapro Asia, over the next five years and beyond,” Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club President Adam Cossar said.

Over the years, Kooyong has become a place where top players love to come and play a match or two before the Australian Open. Now, the Kooyong Classic is returning in style as world No 1 Alcaraz is set to highlight this year’s tournament edition.

Alcaraz is now one of the faces of the men’s game and it is certainly a big thing for the Kooyong organizers to have the Spaniard confirmed for the event.