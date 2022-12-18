Jeremy Clarkson says he ‘hates’ Meghan so much he’s ‘unable to

Jeremy Clarkson has ruffled a few feathers with his latest comments about Meghan Markle following the release of her and Prince Harry’s explosive Netflix documentary. Taking to his latest column, the Clarkson’s Farm star defiantly states that he “hates” the Duchess of Sussex on a level that leaves him “unable to sleep” at night.
The 62-year-old wrote: “I actually feel rather sorry for [Prince Harry] because today he’s just a glove puppet with no more control over what he says or does than Basil Brush.
“Meghan, though, is a different story. I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.
“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her,” he added in The Sun.
Jeremy’s comment angered fans of Meghan and Harry when an excerpt was shared on Twitter.
A user named Hannah posted the copy with the caption: “In what world is something so vicious and unhinged allowed to be printed? Completely vindicates everything in #HarryandMeghanNetflix.”
It was then shared by Omid Scobie, who is best known for co-authoring the Harry and Meghan biography, Finding Freedom.
He tweeted: “That would be the same Jeremy Clarkson who was at a private Christmas party with Camilla, the Queen Consort earlier this week (alongside guests including a Daily Mail editor and Piers Morgan).”
Jeremy was among stars including Piers, Dame Judi Dench, Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman and Dame Maggie Smith who attended a Christmas lunch with the Queen Consort on Wednesday.
It comes after the concluding episodes of Harry and Meghan were released on Netflix on Thursday.
The second half of the docuseries explores Harry and Meghan’s departure from the UK and their stepping back from royal duties.
It also saw the couple open up about Meghan’s mental health struggles during their time as senior royals and their fraught relationship with the press.
Harry and Meghan is available to stream on Netflix.
