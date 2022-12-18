Jeremy Clarkson says he ‘hates’ Meghan so much he’s ‘unable to

Jeremy Clarkson has ruffled a few feathers with his latest comments about Meghan Markle following the release of her and Prince Harry’s explosive Netflix documentary. Taking to his latest column, the Clarkson’s Farm star defiantly states that he “hates” the Duchess of Sussex on a level that leaves him “unable to sleep” at night.

The 62-year-old wrote: “I actually feel rather sorry for [Prince Harry] because today he’s just a glove puppet with no more control over what he says or does than Basil Brush.

“Meghan, though, is a different story. I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.

“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her,” he added in The Sun.

Jeremy’s comment angered fans of Meghan and Harry when an excerpt was shared on Twitter.

