Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter defends Meghan Markle after hate

Following Emily’s comments, Carol Vorderman took to Twitter to share her support.

She penned: “Jeremy Clarkson. His wonderful daughter Emily has just put out a statement on her Instagram account. ‘I stand against everything that my Dad wrote about Meghan Markle’.

“FYI Emily has spoken many times about how she suffered very badly from online abuse when she was younger.”

Earlier in the day, Carol criticised Jeremy’s rant by raging: “NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman.