Joe Biden blasted for repeating anti-Irish sentiment & getting

From stumbling down the stairs to fumbling his words, US President Joe Biden is known for his gaffes. On Saturday, the US President not only managed to malign his Irish heritage but also dragged his wife’s Italian background in a joke that fell flat. The US President made an appearance in Delaware on Saturday, addressing the gathering filled with military veterans and federal officials.

In a poor attempt to make a joke, President Joe Biden said, “I may be Irish but I am not stupid”. Biden, who is of Irish descent, blurted out these words while he was greeting a 102-year-old World War II veteran Ray Firmani. This is not the first time that the gaffe-prone US President used the anti-Irish slur. Earlier this year, he uttered the same words during his St Patrick’s Day speech.

Biden gets First Lady’s father’s name wrong

Biden: “I may be Irish but I’m not stupid. I married Dominic Giacoppa’s daughter so I got a little Italian in me.” (Jill Biden’s father’s name is Donald Jacobs) pic.twitter.com/aJ2iWu5Lmw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 16, 2022

The US President further said that his wife for 45 years was the daughter of Dominic Giacoppa. The man which Biden named was actually the grandfather of the US First Lady. The name of the first lady’s father was Donald C. Jacobs, not Dominic Giacoppa.

Biden’s latest gaffe received a mixed response from the netizens. One user wrote on Twitter, “What a disgrace to all us Irish folks,” while another said, “That’s racism sir.” “That is true racism. It comes from within without thought. Not to offend someone or to make a joke, but just the reality of how he thinks of an ethnicity,” one more netizen argued.

Steve Guest, the Special Advisor for Communication for Texas senator Ted Cruz wrote, “Joe Biden gets the dumbest things wrong”.

The 80-year-old US President is the oldest individual to sit in the oval office. Biden’s age has become a matter of concern for many, people are still wondering whether the he will run for the office again or not