JoJo Siwa And Avery Cyrus Have Broken Up After Three Months

Asked “why” they broke up from someone in the comments, Avery wrote, “We decided that we are better off as friends!”
She added that she and JoJo, 19, are both “so young and still just trying to figure [their] stuff out.”
JoJo first confirmed her relationship with Avery in September with a TikTok video of them on a date at Chuck E. Cheese. “Happiest girl🫶🏼,” JoJo wrote in the caption.
The announcement came a month after it was revealed that JoJo had split from Kylie Prew, whom she’d gone public with in February of 2021, weeks after JoJo came out as gay.
Here’s wishing them all the best!
Source link