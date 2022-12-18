Kate may make two big changes when she is Queen

Kate, Princess of Wales’ wardrobe is already fit for a Queen, filled with the most beautiful dresses and jewels imaginable. But there may be a few amendments she has to make when she and William succeed Charles and Camilla. Personal stylist and image coach Melissa Lund spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about how Princess Kate may alter her style to become Queen.
Melissa told Express.co.uk: “I think Kate’s look has been growing more regal every year.
“This pleases me because to begin with, when she was first engaged to Prince William, I didn’t think that her wardrobe was really cutting the mustard – too much High Street, not enough designer”.
Now that Kate’s wardrobe is filled to the brim with Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, Burberry and Emilia Wickstead, she probably won’t have to have a complete style overhaul when she assumes her new role as Queen Consort.
Melissa continued: “Her footwear choices are definitely better these days and she’s been spotted wearing Gianvito Rossi rather than LK Bennett – much more stylish and more comfortable.”
There are just a few changes she might make regarding personal style as she moves into her new role, according to the expert.
Melissa predicted that Kate might become a fan of brighter, bolder pieces as well as hats, both of which Queen Elizabeth II favoured during her reign, but aside from this stick to her current fashion hacks.
She stated: “I don’t think she’s going to have to make any major changes to her current uniform if she becomes Queen.
“She’s usually in a tailored coat dress or a blazer with tailored trousers, sometimes a tailored trouser suit.
“Obviously, the fit has to be immaculate and she may decide to go for brighter colours.”
The late Queen opted for bright colours over more bland shades so she could be spotted in a crowd.
In the documentary, The Queen at 90, Sophie Wessex explained: “She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the Queen’.
“Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen’s hat as she went past.”
At the moment, Kate sometimes favours bright colours and was recently spotted in a neon green dress by Solace London.
However, she will occasionally go for neutrals, having just last month been kitted out in head-to-toe camel on a visit to Scarborough with William.
As well as opting for brighter colours, Kate’s signature hairstyle might have to change.
The Princess is almost always spotted wearing her hair down and is partial to loose curls.
However, Melissa predicted that this may have to change when she makes the move from Princess to Queen.
She told Express.co.uk: “I can perhaps foresee more hats in future so she may need to style her hair differently to work with the hat.”
Aside from these changes, “Kate’s look is perfectly adapted to any royal duties she may need to perform as Queen”.
She has found the perfect balance between royal and “relatable” by “recycling her designer outfits very successfully” too.
