Kate may make two big changes when she is Queen

Kate, Princess of Wales’ wardrobe is already fit for a Queen, filled with the most beautiful dresses and jewels imaginable. But there may be a few amendments she has to make when she and William succeed Charles and Camilla. Personal stylist and image coach Melissa Lund spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about how Princess Kate may alter her style to become Queen.

Melissa told Express.co.uk: “I think Kate’s look has been growing more regal every year.

“This pleases me because to begin with, when she was first engaged to Prince William, I didn’t think that her wardrobe was really cutting the mustard – too much High Street, not enough designer”.

Now that Kate’s wardrobe is filled to the brim with Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, Burberry and Emilia Wickstead, she probably won’t have to have a complete style overhaul when she assumes her new role as Queen Consort.

Melissa continued: “Her footwear choices are definitely better these days and she’s been spotted wearing Gianvito Rossi rather than LK Bennett – much more stylish and more comfortable.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle: Why clothes may not ‘look as good as they could’