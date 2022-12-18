King Charles to ‘make decision over royal titles after Harry’s memoir’

King Charles will reportedly wait until after Prince Harry has released his forthcoming memoir, titled Spare, to make a decision on whether the Duke’s two children will inherit royal titles. There has been much debate over whether Archie, aged three and Lilibet, one, will receive Prince and Princess titles and HRH stylings in light of their parents’ step down as senior working royals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently returned to the media spotlight with a shocking Netflix docu-series which shared renewed allegations of their mistreatment within the British monarchy.

The Sunday Times has suggested the King will not make a formal decision on his grandchildren’s royal titles until after Prince Harry’s memoir is published on January 10.

A royal source told the publications: “Let’s wait and see, no final decisions have been made.”

The paper has also reported that the King intends to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his coronation ceremony in May next year, despite the damning revelations aired in the Netflix docu-series.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Express.co.uk.