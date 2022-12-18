KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Quincy, the charming pup!

Quincy is a special pup who has a charm that’ll make you say “awwwww!”

Volunteers say Quincy was dumped at the employee parking lot at the shelter in October. But thankfully, he didn’t have to be without shelter for long.

A charming boy, Quincy knows tricks such as sit and fetch.

Quincy does well at a home where he can lounge on the sofa and snuggle. He is great with kids and other dogs.

This holiday season, with special thanks to Petco Love, Quincy’s adoption fee is WAIVED.

Meet Quincy at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Quincy into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

KPRC 2 Pet Project follow-up: Sam

Sam with his new family! (KPRC)

Last month, we met Sam, a guinea pig who is the world champion of hide-and-seeker.

Sam is headed to his forever home with a sibling waiting for him!

His adopters, who are supporters of HHS, also have three other furbabies, with one of them being an HHS alum.