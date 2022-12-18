L.A. Times high school football lineman of the year: Raymond

The first thing you notice about offensive lineman Raymond Pulido of Apple Valley High is that he’s one big dude at 6 feet 6 and 330 pounds. It’s easy to understand that he drinks gallons of milk each week.

Then, on the football field, he makes some players look tiny, sending them to the ground with blocks and offering no mercy except for the occasional hand to help the opponent get up.

Committed to Alabama, Pulido used his size, agility and strength to be a standout blocker, allowing no sacks while playing left tackle and guard. He also was used at tight end and fullback.

“He set the tone for our offensive line,” coach Kyle Godfrey said.

Pulido has been selected the lineman of the year by The Los Angeles Times.

He briefly attended Bellflower St. John Bosco in the spring, then returned to Apple Valley for his senior year.

“He dominated for sure,” Godfrey said.

Pulido said he dropped weight to become quicker this season.

“I worked on finishing,” he said of his blocking technique. “It’s been a big part on how I play and wanted to emphasize that.”

The sky’s the limit when he gets to college and is taught more techniques and hangs out in the weight room with future NFL players.

“Colleges are going to mold him and he’s going to be a special player,” Godfrey said.