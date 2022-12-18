Linux Foundation Announces an Open Map Project and ‘Open

The Linux Foundation “sponsors the work of Linux creator Linus Torvalds and lead maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman,” according to its page on Wikipedia. And now the Linux Foundation “is pleased to announce the launch of the Overture Maps Foundation,” according to their December newsletter.

It’s a collaborative effort “to enable current and next-generation map products by creating reliable, easy-to-use, and interoperable open map data as a shared asset that can strengthen mapping services worldwide.”

The initiative was founded by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Meta, Microsoft, and TomTom and is open to all communities with a common interest in building open map data. To get involved, please visit overturemaps.org.

And they’re also announcing plans to form the Open Metaverse Foundation:

In October, we brought top experts from diverse sectors together with leaders from many of the projects across the Linux Foundation to discuss what it will take to transform the emerging concept of the Metaverse from promise to reality…. As the next step in this amazing journey, we welcome the Open Metaverse Foundation (OMF) into the Linux Foundation as another piece of the puzzle. With your help, we can realize the promise of the open Metaverse. Learn more about what’s next, join us, and get involved at openmv.org.

The Foundation has also published three new research papers:

