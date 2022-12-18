Lionel Messi makes retirement statement after Argentina win World

“I’m enjoying everything a lot, I feel strong to be able to face each match. We’ve come along making a lot of big sacrifices.”

Messi was awarded the Golden Ball for being the player of the tournament. Emi Martinez won the Golden Glove and midfielder Enzo Fernandez the best young player.

Mbappe’s hat-trick took his goal tally to eight, pipping Messi to the award. However, he was unable to lead his country to back-to-back World Cup trophies.

