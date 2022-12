“And Ciro is similar to Mateo, or maybe worse, we’ll see.”

So far, Lionel has been in outstanding form for Argentina in Qatar, scoring five goals for his country.

The South Americans had a rough start to the competition when they lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium, a loss nobody saw coming.

But Lionel has turned on the style to help Argentina sail past the likes of Mexico, Poland, Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia towards the coveted final.