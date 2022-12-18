Local pet organization hosts bake sale for needy animals

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – All Paws Matter decided last minute to host a cookie walk and bake sale right before Christmas. But it isn’t just treats. There are raffle baskets and last-minute gifts to buy your furry friend.

Another component added this year is similar to an angel tree. There are five different organizations that will have a tree.

Each one has ornaments of animals that are either up for adoption, sanctuary pets, may require additional medical treatments or have some special needs.

Those in attendance can sponsor a pet and send a monetary donation for the animal to the shelter.

“You can take each one of the pictures off of the tree and on the back it will have the pet’s name, it will have what rescue they are from and you can send a monetary donation directly to the rescue,” said Kim Burdick of All Paws Matter.

The bake sale and cookie walk starts is from noon until 4 Sunday at the Sharon American Legion on East State Street.

Cookies will be $10 per dozen.

There will also be home made dog cookies part of the sale as well.

The organization will also have several baskets they will raffle off and last minute gifts on sale to give your furry family member. Organizers say it’s important to continue supporting the shelters.

They say inflation has been a big reason to the shelters being full.

“The money and donations just aren’t there for anybody. And of course, in the rescue world, when people have to cut back, unfortunately a lot of the pets end up in the shelters and the rescues,” said Burdick.

All Paws Matter is donating all the proceeds to help our valley shelters and the animals they care for throughout the year.