London Fire Brigade in urgent plea as children spotted on frozen





London Fire Brigade (LFB) has issued an urgent plea after “very young” children were spotted walking on a frozen pond. One passerby said they were “horrified” by the scene.

A Londoner yesterday posted a picture on Twitter showing what they described as “a huge number if people on the frozen pond on Wimbledon Common, including very young children”. LFB responded with an urgent plea to members of the public. A spokesperson said: “Sadly more examples of people walking on frozen ponds in London. “In the strongest way possible please do not do this!

“Help us spread this message.” This came less than one week after four young boys died after falling through ice into a lake in Solihull. The children were pulled from the freezing Babbs Mill lake in cardiac arrest last Sunday and died soon after. Officials cited the horrific incident as a warning of the dangers of walking on frozen ponds, but reports from across the country suggest many are still taking part in the activity. READ MORE: Met Office issues danger to life warning over snow and ice

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service this week said: “It’s very concerning we’re having to write this, in the past 24 hours we’ve been called to four incidents with Surrey Police where children are playing on ice on lakes and rivers in Epsom, Guildford, Ashted and Godalming. “PLEASE explain to children that playing on ice is very dangerous.” It added: “The state of ice changes with the ambient temperature, what may support weight one minute, may fail the next. We don’t need to stress how dangerous this is, you only need to look at the news. “Cold water shock kills, and it puts other people who want to save lives at risk. “If you see someone playing on the ice please ask them to come safely to the bank, if you need to call 999, please do.”