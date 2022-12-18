M5 fully closed as emergency services rush to scene





The M5 has been closed in both directions, causing traffic chaos. The road was blocked off between Junction 24 (Bridgewater and Minehead) and Junction 25 (Taunton and Yeovil).

Traffic was stopped due to an investigation led by Avon and Somerset Police. The force said in a statement: “The closure relates to a welfare concern incident that is ongoing and as such the M5 is closed in both directions.” A diversion has been set up to allow for a smoother flow of traffic. Inrix reported: “M5 in both directions closed, stationary traffic due to police incident from J24 A38 Taunton Road (Bridgwater South) to J25 A358 (Taunton).

“Diversion – Via the A38.” Drivers have been advised to re-route where possible in order to avoid delays. The South-West branch of National Highways first reported on the closure at just before 10am. At 11.38am, the service added that it was “now preparing to release stationary traffic within the closure”. READ MORE: London Fire Brigade in urgent plea as children spotted on frozen pond

The roads reopened around 30 minutes later. By this time, residual congestion had massed to around five miles in both directions. National Highways warned that “there are long delays in both directions”. Inrix also reported: “Severe delays and queueing traffic due to earlier police incident on M5 in both directions from J24 A38 Taunton Road (Bridgwater South) to J25 A358 (Taunton). Congestion to J23 (Bridgwater North) Southbound and to Taunton Deane Services.” The specific nature of the police incident has not been revealed.