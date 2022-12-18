Macron looks glum as France bows out of World Cup final on





Emmanuel Macron was seen experiencing a wave of emotions as he watched a nerve-wracking World Cup 2022 final between France and Argentina. The dramatic match saw Kylian Mbappe score the first hat-trick in a World Cup final since Geoff Hurst in 1966 for England. The match has already been hailed as a classic and one of the greatest finals in the tournament’s history.

Argentina led 2-0 in the first half before a stunning comeback from France. The Argentines went ahead again in extra time before a dramatic last-minute penalty from Mbappe sent the match into tense penalties. Each time France came back against Argentina, the stadium camera panned to Mr Macron who had taken off his suit jacket and was passionately celebrating the goals. In the end, however, President Macron watched his French team fall at the final hurdle as Argentina came out winners in the penalties in a thrilling match. JUST IN: Pope Francis admits he has ‘already signed resignation’

During the shoot-out, Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved from Kingsley Coman while Aurelian Tchouameni missed. Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel then stepped up and scored to win the World Cup. When the ball hit the back of the net, Leionel Messi could be seen collapsing to his knees before being engulfed by his Argentina teammates. After the loss, Mr Macron was seen walking on the pitch to console emotional French players like Mbappe. Later on, he was seen consoling the star player again when the French players received their runner-up medals. However, Mbappe’s awkward reaction to the French President went viral, as @tsimiks tweeted: “Mbappe wants to get away from Macron so bad but he ain’t letting him go.” Broadcaster Jeremy Vine noticed it too, adding: “Not the moment, mate: Mbappé and Deschamps both completely blank President Macron.” The French President tweeted after the game: “The Blues made us dream.”

After watching France beat Morocco in the semi-final earlier this week, President Macron quickly scheduled another trip to Doha for the clash today. Ahead of the match, the French President said: “I feel very proud of my country. I’m very happy. “I want the French to enjoy this simple happiness.” Following the victory over Morroco, the French leader shared a video on social media of him talking, shaking hands, and hugging the French players in the dressing room at Doha Stadium.