The patient was also prescribed goserelin acetate, a drug used to treat prostate cancer.

“His PSA normalised to 3.7 mg/l within seven weeks,” the study says.

“He has been doing exceptionally well since then and having ongoing clinical biochemical and radiological response without any evidence of disease recurrence nearly 36 months following the initial event.”

It concludes: “Brain metastasis is common in cancer, but prostate cancer rarely metastasises to the brain.