Man, 63, diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after experiencing

He then underwent surgery during which doctors removed the tumour, together with a large portion of his stomach and digestive system, including 30 percent of his pancreas.

Following a difficult recovery from this procedure, Michael started chemotherapy.

Speaking about the side effects, he said: “By the end of the six months of chemotherapy, I looked like a scarecrow, dressed in very loose-fitting clothes and open-toed sandals with thin wispy hair and scaly, shedding skin. Not a pretty sight.

“However, I got through it, again with the unswerving help of my incredible wife, Cathy.”