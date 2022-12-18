Man Utd boss Ten Hag tells Gakpo he is ‘perfect’ Ronaldo

The Red Devils may need every advantage they can get when it comes to landing the 23-year-old, who has also perked the interest of Newcastle United, Arsenal and Real Madrid. All three clubs have things to offer with the Magpies currently third in the Premier League, the Gunners top of the table and Los Blancos one of the most recognised clubs on the planet.

Reports indicate that PSV have hiked up their asking price for Gakpo after his stellar recent performances but United are planning to test the waters with a £43.1million bid in January. If their swoop falls short, Ten Hag has a growing shortlist to fall back on with Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos and Rafael Leao also appreciated by those at Old Trafford.