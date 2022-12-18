Man Utd have ideal method to satisfy ‘critical’ Cody Gakpo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could use a vacant shirt number as an incentive to convince transfer target Cody Gakpo that he will play a prominent role at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit has left a vacancy to be filled but the Dutch forward supposedly views his importance to the team as a ‘critical’ factor in whether or not he joins.

Gakpo and United have been flirting with each other for some time after a deal came close during the summer. The Red Devils ultimately poured their resources into signing Brazilian trickster Antony instead but Ten Hag is intent on recruiting a new attacker in January.

The Mirror claim that Real Madrid, Arsenal and Newcastle United are also in contention to land Gakpo after his strong World Cup campaign, but Ten Hag hopes that his long-standing relationship with the 23-year-old can help United win the race.

The pair have known each other since Gakpo was a young schoolboy in PSV Eindhoven’s youth ranks and Ten Hag had a coaching role in the academy.

