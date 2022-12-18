Manchester United takeover: Qatar and Saudi Arabia among

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday’s newspapers…

THE TIMES

Gareth Southgate changed his mind about staying on as England manager for Euro 2024 after being overwhelmed by the support of his staff, players and the Football Association.

Image:

Gareth Southgate is set to stay in charge of England until Euro 2024





Manchester United will consider a move for Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus in January even though they remain interested in adding Jude Bellingham to an already crowded engine-room roster next summer.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer has held talks with prospective buyers for the club during a trip to the World Cup, with interested parties coming from the host nation Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

DAILY MAIL

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal’s January transfer plans will not be changed by Reiss Nelson’s apparent hamstring injury suffered against Juventus on Saturday.

Newcastle United are thinking about possible loan destinations for highly-rated teenage midfielder Jay Turner-Cook in January.

Image:

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly sticking to his transfer plans





Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has drawn criticism from animal rights charities after he was pictured playing tug-of-war with a tiger cub on a visit to a private exotic farm while on holiday in Dubai.

Chelsea have made an offer to acquire a £50m portion of land next to Stamford Bridge as the club’s owner Todd Boehly continues his push to upgrade the club’s home stadium.

England are still unsure whether Jonny Bairstow will be available for the two-Test series against New Zealand in February as he continues his recovery from a broken leg.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

West Ham are keen on a loan deal with Manchester United for out-of-favour full-back Aaron Wan Bissaka, who has played only four minutes under Erik ten Hag this season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Bath are set to sign Scotland star Finn Russell on a deal worth £1m per year, which would make him one of the highest-paid players in Premiership history, and are also closing on a deal with South Africa prop Thomas du Toit.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic’s interest in Tunisia midfielder Aissa Laidouni could bear fruit in January after Ferencvaros president Gabor Kubatov admitted the Hungarian club might be ready to cash in on him after a series of fine displays at the World Cup.