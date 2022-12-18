Many Brits plan to become ‘blended’ travellers in 2023

Of these, 37 percent love the fact they can see the world without using up annual leave.

One in three also noted the benefit of less crowded airports, due to travelling outside of peak time.

And 31 percent appreciated the cheaper flights, due to going when most are typically working in the UK.

Of those who have previously travelled and worked abroad, the average “blended” traveller spends five hours working each day.

Naomi Hahn, spokeswoman for Skyscanner, which commissioned the research, said: “The remote working population are making the digital nomad trend we’ve seen emerge over the last few years permanent.

“The pandemic limited our travel options for years, but expanded our options and flexibility as a workforce.

“Now that the world is open for exploration again, it’s great to see workers holding onto this workplace flexibility, and blending it with the travel opportunities available to them.

“Blending remote work in travel can often mean more convenient, and even cheaper, travel.”

The study found two-thirds (66 percent) of those who have extended a trip abroad have taken their partners with them, while 60 percent have taken their mates, and over half (56 percent) brought along their family.

And 59 percent who work remotely have extended a personal holiday to build in time to get some work done.

The hotel is the preferred venue for working while holidaying for 59 percent – although 40 percent will decamp to a restaurant.