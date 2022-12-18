Mariah Carey goes for Queen of Christmas look in large white fur

Mariah Carey, 52, has been proclaimed the Queen of Christmas thanks to her smash hit All I Want For Christmas Is You being one of the all-time biggest festive songs.

But if that was not enough, Mariah stepped out on Friday wearing a cosy look to a Christmas concert to match her status.

She attended the event at Madison Square Garden wearing an oversized, hooded, white fur coat, which she matched with a pair of black-heeled boots.

Mariah could not stop smiling while signing autographs wearing some oversized dark glasses that protected her eyes from the camera flashes.

The pop star donned the hood over her blonde locks and finished up the look with a rosy blush and pink lip.