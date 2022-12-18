Mark Dolan defends Jeremy Clarkson over Meghan Markle comments





On Friday, the Sun newspaper published a column by Jeremy Clarkson about Meghan Markle which has received mass criticism online. The article has received criticism online, but GB News presenter Mark Dolan has defended Jeremy Clarkson, saying this is a free speech issue. The GB News host said: “The fact that this has offended as many people as it has entertained proves that Clarkson’s work is, as ever, Top Gear.”

In the article, Jeremy Clarkson wrote that he hated Meghan Markle “on a cellular level”. He said he was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”. The former Top Gear presenter added: “Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.” GB News Presenter Mark Dolan defended the article, and argued Jeremy Clark was ”paid to be outrageous”. He said: “Whilst I’m no Meghan Markle fanboy, I don’t share his views. But he’s entitled to them. “I wouldn’t use that language [such as] ‘paraded naked’ and ‘throwing excrements’, it’s a bit strong for my taste.”

Mark Dolan added: “But this guy is paid to have an opinion. And he’s paid to be outrageous. “He’s one of the country’s best-known and most engaging journalists and TV presenters, and it’s not an accident why. “He’s spent a career as a highly disruptive and entertaining commentator, whether it’s his un-PC jokes in his motoring programmes or his spicy books and newspaper columns. “He’s spent a career being naughty, and long may it continue.” READ MORE: Camilla dazzles in green with Paul O’Grady and cute dog – pictures

Celebrities on Twitter have condemned Jeremy Clarkson’s article, and comedian Dom Joly said he was “literally gobsmacked” at Jeremy Clarkson’s “utterly vile and disgusting comments”. Comedian John Bishop said the commentary was a “blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman”. He added: “Some have excused it as dark humour. There is no joke here Jeremy Clarkson, and no excuse.” Carol Vorderman, a media personality best known for appearing on Countdown, wrote on Twitter: “NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it OK to write this stuff about any woman and absolutely NO to ‘everyone who’s my age thinks the same’.” “No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same. Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting ‘shame on YOU’”. DON’T MISS:

Mark Dolan from GB News dismissed the celebrity condemnation, and said: “Predictably, the blue-tick brigade on Twitter, are out for his blood.” He remarked on Carole Vorderman’s comments and said: “Now the problem is that the former Countdown star’s number’s don’t add up. She hasn’t done her homework. She’s put two and two together, and come up with five.” Mark Dolan said: “Clarkson is clearly not saying that he wants people to publicly flog this young woman. He doesn’t want her to walk down the street naked. And he doesn’t really prefer the mass murderer Rose West.” The GB News presneter added: “He’s joking! It’s deliberately outrageous language so absurdly over the top as to be satirical and comical rather than literal. “Free speech is not always pretty. It’s not always comfortable, and sometimes it provides a platform for individuals who you or I may find unpalatable. “Well, that’s a price worth paying and it always will be. Keep motoring along Jeremy. This famous car fanatic must not hit the emergency breaks on his provocative journalism, absolutely not.”