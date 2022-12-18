Martinez appears to mock Mbappe in Argentina changing room

He kept out Kingsley Coman’s effort in the shootout, before Aurelien Tchouameni sent his strike wide. Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright paid tribute to Martinez after the game.

He said on ITV: “You mention Emi Martinez. He was at Arsenal and when [Bernd] Leno got injured, he took his opportunity and he said he wanted to be Argentina’s number one goalkeeper and this is the reason why.

“He’s played brilliant, went to Aston Villa, done brilliant, for Argentina he’s in the perfect position to do what he does best.”

Martinez could be back in action as soon as Boxing Day. Villa host Liverpool as the Premier League resumes just eight days after the World Cup final.

