Mauritius Open: Antoine Rozner pulls clear for five-shot victory


Antoine Rozner storms to victory at the Mauritius Open with a final-round 67; Frenchman finishes on 19 under, five shots clear of Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, to claim first DP World Tour title since 2021’s Qatar Masters

Antoine Rozner smiles despite a celebratory soaking from his caddie in the wake of victory at the Mauritius Open

Antoine Rozner claimed a third DP World Tour title in style at the Mauritius Open as he pulled clear of the field with a final-round 67 to win by five shots.

A run of three birdies and an eagle in the five holes before the turn broke the challenge of the Frenchman’s competitors after runner-up Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (67) had briefly threatened to make it interesting with five front-nine birdies.

Rozner’s 19-under total was the same he posted in the tournament three years ago before losing out on the title in a play-off.

There was no such drama this time as a first Tour title since 2021’s Qatar Masters was secured without fuss, in part thanks to a decisive streak between the seventh and ninth.

An approach from the light rough at the seventh left Rozner just a 10-foot putt for eagle, and back-to-back-birdies followed: a 12-footer from the front of the green at the short eighth and a monster putt at the ninth to reinforce his dominant position.

The back nine was drama-free, a blemish at the short 17th immediately rectified as he birdied the last to give his fine four days’ work the appropriate finish.

Garcia-Heredia tested Rozner’s nerve initially, successive birdies at the second and third sending him towards the turn in 31, but the halfway co-leader was unable to apply any pressure on the way back; ultimately, a third-round 73 cost him any chance.

Julien Brun – two off Rozner heading into the final round – tailed off tamely with a level-par 72 but held onto third spot on 12 under, one clear of a three-strong group featuring Ko Jeong Weon, Simon Forsstrom and Dylan Mostert.



