Maybe Yellowstone’s Most Hated Character Deserves Some Mercy

No matter what are your thoughts on season 5, let’s try and get back to why we love the show in the first place.

Even though it might be hard to believe, but Beth has not always been as universally hated as she is now. In fact, even these days, when season 5 continues to disappoint Yellowstone fans, Beth still has some people who are ready to stand up for her.

According to Beth apologists, she represents the “villain part” that people always want to have, and despite the fact that she sometimes “goes too far”, it’s still interesting to watch her trying to cope with her trauma.

“Everyone complains about how she treats Jaime, but I think Kelly Reilly’s acting is phenomenal. Particularly when she found out Jaime had a kid. She just broke. That wasn’t calculated cruelty. That was utter despair that the person who caused her such trauma gets to have what she can’t,” Redditor afray_knits noted.

It’s not like Beth is the ultimate villain without any redeeming qualities. Fans praise her for how “she grew up in a man’s world and at the end of the day will die on any hill to protect the ones she loves.” Many people actually believe that at the end of the day, Yellowstone season 5 will conclude with a redemption arc for Beth.

Others, however, argue that it will be quite challenging to make the majority of the fandom love Beth again after she spent the entirety of season 5 bullying Jaime and constantly getting into fights, one of which has already landed her in jail.

It’s unclear whether season 5 will become the final one for Yellowstone, even though many fans are rallying for this scenario, arguing that the storyline has already exhausted itself and has nowhere to go but down.

Episode 7 is set to premiere on Paramount Network on December 18, with the show taking a hiatus after that. It is yet to be clarified when the second part of season 5 will premiere.