Mbappe called out by Crouch remark despite World Cup final

He did make up for it later in the game, scoring the opener as England went on to win 2-0. But knowing he got one over Crouch will be no relief to Mbappe after the heartache of Sunday’s final.

Mbappe did finish the tournament as the top goalscorer with eight to his name. He just beat Lionel Messi to the Golden Boot.

However, it was Messi who left the Lusail Stadium on top of the world. The superstar forward finally added the World Cup to his long list of career honours to further enforce in many people’s eyes that he is the greatest player of all time.

Mbappe has now scored 12 goals across two World Cups, four behind the all-time top scorer at the finals, Miroslav Klose. Crouch’s 2006 strike was the only goal he registered at the tournament.

