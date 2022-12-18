Meghan and Harry documentary sparks new law for Netflix regulation

One black-and-white photograph in the documentary trailer appears to show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being photographed by the press, as it shows photographers holding long lenses pointing at what appears to be the couple.

The photograph was actually from the London Premiere of the final Harry Potter film in 2011, five years before Prince Harry and Meghan met, and the press were taking photographs of celebrities walking down a red carpet.

Another shot from the trailer appears to show the press attempting to chase Prince Harry and Meghan but turned out to be footage of reality star Katie Price outside of court in 2021 after she had been sentenced for drink-driving.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, said: “The inaccurate photographs undermine the validity of what Harry and Meghan are trying to say. It makes them the object of ridicule.

“If you are going to criticise the monarchy you have to make sure everything you say or do is absolutely correct.”