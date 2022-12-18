Meghan’s ‘friend’ claims Harry will realise ‘mistake’ of marrying

All six episodes of the highly anticipated Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan have now been released, giving an insight into their romance and the decision to step back from their royal duties. Lizzie opened up about what she knows about their relationship and claimed they would eventually get divorced.

Lizzie slammed: “The only racist I know in the Royal Family was Harry who wore the Nazi uniform!”

Questioning their marriage, James asked: “Do you think that she and Harry will ever get divorced?”

“I think he will suddenly think ‘I have made a massive mistake’,” she admitted. “I do because everything he was brought into, his family, he would have lost and I don’t think the Windsor brothers will ever get back from this.”

James added: “Do you think that she is more likely not to divorce him that he is likely to divorce her?”

READ MORE: Gorka Marquez predicted to ‘quit’ by fans after Strictly loss