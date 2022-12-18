Melinda Messenger praises Meghan and Harry over Netflix





Melinda Messenger, 51, has taken to social media to share her thoughts on the new Netflix documentary by Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, which sees them make a series of explosive claims about the Royal Family. The former model gushed over the couple in view of her 24,100 followers, as she wished them “happiness, peace and success”.

She tweeted: “#MeghanandHarryNetflix Bright, honest, brave & compassionate and unwilling to be manipulated. “I wish them happiness, peace and success,” Melissa added alongside a purple love heart. (sic) Other social media users agreed with the television presenter, who was hailed for her “lovely response” to the docuseries. Sarayoga81 said: “What a lovely positive response. How might the world or at least UK feel if all responses to this saga were so full of light and love!!!!

“The #wales’ are stuck in a world of strange rules and furious to be left without #H&M support. “#TheKing not knowing how to fix it,” the broadcaster concluded. (sic) During the fourth episode of their Netflix series, Harry and Meghan looked back on their first home in the UK, describing it as “a chapter in our lives where I don’t think anyone could believe what it was actually like behind the scenes”. Harry said: “As far as people were concerned, we were living in a Palace. And we were… in a cottage.”

Together, with Meghan, he added: “We were living on Palace grounds.” The Duchess continued: “Kensington Palace sounds very regal. Of course it does. It says ‘palace’ in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was so small.” “The whole thing’s on a slight lean,” Harry added. “Really low ceilings, I don’t know who was there before. They must have been short.” Meghan recalled: “He would hit his head constantly in that place because he’s so tall.”