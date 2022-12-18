Michael Putney readies to leave after more than three decades at

An era is ending in the intersecting worlds of South Florida politics, business, law and television as Michael Putney signs off for the last time as founding moderator of “This Week in South Florida,” the region’s premier television public affairs program.

Almost every Sunday for the last 33 years, Putney has interviewed all manner of political leaders and aspiring leaders, from commissioners of small cities to presidents. And, Putney said, “a few rogues as well.”

Putney turned 82 on Friday, with Sunday as his last day at the moderator’s desk. “It’s a great challenge and it’s a lot of fun. It’s like performing without a net, especially since we do it live,” he said.

Glenna Milberg, who has co-moderated the program since 2014, will become solo leader of the program, said Bert Medina, CEO and president of WPLG-Ch. 10.

As This Week in South Florida — also known by the acronym TWISF — grew in prominence, it became an important venue for those who wanted to reach an influential audience in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

“That show has been the gold standard of South Florida politics for many years,” said Sean Foreman, a political scientist at Barry University. “In many ways it broke the news and set the pace for the week to come.”

The audience goes beyond establishment elites. “People watched it,” Foreman said. Like others who have appeared on the Sunday program, he said he’d “get random messages from people [who said] they saw the show. Other times I’d get random messages, ‘Did you see so-and-so?’”

Michael Putney, moderator of “This Week in South Florida,” signs off after 33 years on Sunday. (WPLG-Ch. 10/Courtesy)

Broward County Commissioner Steve Geller, a former Florida Senate Democratic leader, said TWISF has been “widely regarded as the local government show to watch.”

Key to the program’s success, Putney’s perspective, was keeping it serious and an outlet for shouting.

“It’s not a food fight. It’s a discussion program,” he said. From the beginning, he added, “We consciously decided that it was not going to be a free-for-all. The free-for-alls were OK for a while, but they had no staying power.”

And the program has had staying power.

Putney started at WPLG on Sept. 1, 1989, to start a half-hour Sunday public affairs program. In 2014, it was expanded to an hour and Milberg, who has broken many major South Florida political stories, joined as co-moderator. It airs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Putney didn’t have an estimate for his on-air time at WPLG, where he has also been senior political reporter. Based on his tenure and the lengths of the programs for 33 years, it could be around 1,000 hours of TWISF.

The political and media landscape has changed dramatically since the program’s debut.

Civility has gone down, and distrust of mainstream fact-based news media outlets has increased. More people get their information from partisan sources, or those that come with a political point of view.

“There was a time where it was a rite of passage to appear on This Week in South Florida, or TWISF,” Foreman said. “The game has changed, where some politicians feel they don’t need to go on and they’ve avoided interviews. … I think it’s lost some of its luster as the way that candidates’ approach to the media has changed. They may not see it as essential to be on the air like they used to.”

[ RELATED: Palm Beach County Republican chairman — endorsed by Trump and Rubio — survives challenge and wins another term ]

In the most recent midterm elections, there were more candidates — mostly but not exclusively Republicans, Putney said — who wouldn’t agree to interviews or wouldn’t come on the program for a midday Sunday debate with their opponents.

Joe Budd, the unsuccessful Republican nominee in the Broward-Palm Beach County 23rd Congressional District in this year’s midterm election, said he wanted the exposure and sought out an appearance on the program.

But Budd said he saw the experience through a partisan lens. He said he felt Putney asked “gotcha questions” but “I said everything I wanted to say in the interview.”

As politics has become less civil, covering it isn’t as much fun as it once was, Putney said.

“It used to be just a gas. It used to be delightful, and a lot of people who had wit and style and good ideas. And now we are so divided. I think much of that is due to Donald Trump, but there are other factors as well,” he said. “We’ve entered a new kind of political landscape.”

The audience has a right to criticize. “If you are going to be in the media, you better have a thick enough skin to take it when somebody throws it back at you. I’m not hurt when I hear criticisms of the media.” Everyone who emails Putney — fan or foe — gets a response, he said.

However, Putney said, he rejects the charge of “fake news, a phrase I detest.” Someone might not like what is reported, but that doesn’t mean it’s “fake.”

And news organizations make mistakes, but not motivated by attempts to push points of view even though he has his own views on issues.

“I’m not a potted palm. I know what I believe in. But on the other hand, This Week in South Florida is not a platform for Michael Putney’s political views. It’s to get the views of governors, mayors, senators, community leaders, civic activists.”

Michael Putney, senior political reporter for WPLG-Ch. 10, at a Mitt Romney presidential campaign event. On Sunday, Putney ends his 33-year tenure as moderator or co-moderator of “This Week in South Florida.”

(WPLG-Ch. 10/Courtesy)

Putney lets his guests have their say, but doesn’t let them drone on forever spouting talking points or falsehoods.

“You can put up with a little B.S., but when it gets too thick you have to stand up and say, ‘That’s not factual. That’s not true. Come on, I’ve heard you say something different.’ You just have to call out hypocrisy,” adding that “You can do it in a civil way.”

Putney said each hour on the air could take up to 15 hours of preparation.

Guests can feel that preparation and need to do the same, said state Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens.

“It’s definitely nerve-wracking being with Michael and Glenna. I don’t care how many articles you read. I don’t care how many CNN replays that you take a look at. They always seem to ask some question that you weren’t prepared for,” Jones said.

[ RELATED: After big midterm election gains, Broward Republican chairman wins second term ]

Before joining WPLG, Putney worked at WTVJ (Ch. 4 in those days; now Ch. 6), from 1981 to 1989. He’d moved to South Florida to become a Miami Herald reporter in 1977 after seven years at the now-defunct Dow Jones weekly National Observer.

The Power Lunch – Florida Politics Twice-weekly A lunch-hour look at what’s trending in Florida politics.

“This has been my home for a long time, and I just really think it’s one of the great news towns in the world. From Palm Beach to Key West, everything that happens in the world either started here or has an offshoot here.”

He grew up in St. Louis and Berkeley, Calif.

[ RELATED: Palm Beach County Democrats, deeply divided after midterm election losses, elect a new party chair. The vote was 160-159. ]

He said he’s planning more travel with his wife, volunteering (he’s a longtime honorary board member of the Holocaust Documentation & Education Center in Dania Beach) and playing tennis.

“What an incredible run. The word legend can be overused, but it really does apply to Michael. WPLG won the lottery when Michael joined the station,” Bill Pohovey, WPLG vice president of news, said via email.

Putney said his 33-year tenure “is almost unheard of in television.”

“I just think it’s the right time,” he said. “I don’t want to be the guy that somebody looks up at a TV screen and somebody says, ‘That’s Michael Putney. Remember him when he was really good.’ … I kind of want to leave when it’s still fun and like doing it, and I still do.”

Anthony Man can be reached at aman@sunsentinel.com or on Twitter @browardpolitics