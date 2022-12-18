Millions of travelers expected at Orlando International Airport

It’s the most wonderful time of year and busiest at Orlando International Airport.While the holiday season is a time to enjoy with loved ones, it can also mean long lines at the airport and travel headaches. Saturday kicked off the 19 days of busy holiday traveling at OIA.Most passengers said they are happy to see things going back to pre-pandemic levels. The addition of a new terminal is alleviating some of the traffic passengers are used to seeing around the holidays. “A little hectic in the lines sometimes through security, but after you get through security it’s really a breeze,” passenger Christopher Brown said of the traffic.Last year, passengers waited in long lines, saying it was probably the worst they’d ever seen.Speed has been the goal since the new Terminal C opened to passengers. People coming through it are feeling calm over chaos.”Not so much hassle, getting through the airport has been pretty simple,” Brown said. Other passengers were pleasantly surprised by their experience.”We weren’t expecting to fly into this Terminal so it was a little stressful but it really wasn’t too bad,” passenger Laurel Kennedy said. “Haven’t had any cancellations.”Airport officials are expecting to see 3 million passengers come through this holiday season. That’s about 500,000 more people than last year. OIA expects the day after the New Year to be the busiest travel time with the least busy being Christmas Day. “People are not so hung up about wearing masks, social distancing,” Brown said. “We travel to Florida a few times a year, so it really hasn’t been too bad,” Kennedy said. If you’re planning to travel this holiday, airport officials say to get there early. They recommend you arrive at least 3 hours before your flight’s scheduled departure.

It’s the most wonderful time of year and busiest at Orlando International Airport.

While the holiday season is a time to enjoy with loved ones, it can also mean long lines at the airport and travel headaches.

Saturday kicked off the 19 days of busy holiday traveling at OIA.

Most passengers said they are happy to see things going back to pre-pandemic levels. The addition of a new terminal is alleviating some of the traffic passengers are used to seeing around the holidays.

“A little hectic in the lines sometimes through security, but after you get through security it’s really a breeze,” passenger Christopher Brown said of the traffic.

Last year, passengers waited in long lines, saying it was probably the worst they’d ever seen.

Speed has been the goal since the new Terminal C opened to passengers. People coming through it are feeling calm over chaos.

“Not so much hassle, getting through the airport has been pretty simple,” Brown said.

Other passengers were pleasantly surprised by their experience.

“We weren’t expecting to fly into this Terminal so it was a little stressful but it really wasn’t too bad,” passenger Laurel Kennedy said. “Haven’t had any cancellations.”

Airport officials are expecting to see 3 million passengers come through this holiday season. That’s about 500,000 more people than last year. OIA expects the day after the New Year to be the busiest travel time with the least busy being Christmas Day.

“People are not so hung up about wearing masks, social distancing,” Brown said.

“We travel to Florida a few times a year, so it really hasn’t been too bad,” Kennedy said.

If you’re planning to travel this holiday, airport officials say to get there early.

They recommend you arrive at least 3 hours before your flight’s scheduled departure.