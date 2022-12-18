Minor girl in Odisha ‘dies by suicide’ after family rejects

A minor girl from Badabalikuda village under Balichandrapur police station in Jajpur district allegedly died by suicide after her family members said no to her relationship with a local youth.

As per reports, the minor girl was in a relationship with one Sagar Biswal who belongs to the same area. However, the girl’s family members were against their relationship and they had also warned her of facing dire consequences.

Dejected by the family’s decision, the youth and the girl decided to end their lives. As planned, the girl and the youth reached a secluded place near Bachhabata Government High School late at night. The girl who had come with some ornaments first killed herself, reports said.

However, the death of the girl left the youth in a state of panic, and he informed the matter to the police over phone. Balichandrapur police rushed to the spot and detained the youth.

Meanwhile, father of deceased girl claimed that his daughter has been murdered. “My daughter has not committed suicide. She has been murdered. We want justice and stern punishment against the culprit,” he alleged.

While there is no clear evidence of suicide as yet, police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

