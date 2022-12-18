Modern Warfare II Season 01 Patch Notes and Warzone 2.0 Launch

New Vehicles
Al Mazrah offers an array of new vehicles, alongside familiar ones, to allow players to choose how they engage opponents or how they reposition themselves across the battlefield.
Some of the vehicles you can expect to encounter include:
-
Land Vehicles
-
Chop Top
-
GMC HUMMER EV
-
Hatchback
-
LTV
-
SUV
-
QUALITY OF LIFE
As mentioned above, Warzone 2.0 is a shared experience with Modern Warfare II. As such, players can expect to see quality of life changes across all modes including Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and DMZ.
Console Field-of-View Slider
Improved Footstep Audio
Squad Score in the UI
Join In Queue
- Players are now able to join other Players while they are queued up.
- If a Player joins a full squad that is already queued, the squad will be removed from said queue.
Stowed Weapon Infil
Ascenders
Parachuting
Ledge Hanging
Automatic Item Pickup
UI/UX
New Menu Features
Tactical Ping Wheel
Looking For Party
-
This feature now includes the following preference filters:
-
In-Game Communication Style: Voice Chat, Text Chat, Ping
-
Main Language: Select up to 3 language preferences
-
Playstyle (Primary, Secondary): Competitive, Casual, Objectives, High Kills
-
-
To access this, click “Find A Party”, select the mode you want to play to access a lobby, and find your team based on preferences.
PC SETTINGS
LOOKING AHEAD
You can stay up-to-date for live issue tracking on our official Trello board. We’ve linked both Treyarch and Raven’s boards there for easy navigation.
We hope you’re ready to make your first drop or infil into Warzone 2.0. There will be more patch notes in the coming weeks, and information on new midseason content coming soon.
Stay tuned to Infinity Ward channels for updates. Stay frosty!
*Game features described above are based on current in-development features that are subject to change based on final development changes and/or game tuning or updates that may remove or modify some or all of the above features.