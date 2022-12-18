Modern Warfare II Season 01 Patch Notes and Warzone 2.0 Launch

New Vehicles

Al Mazrah offers an array of new vehicles, alongside familiar ones, to allow players to choose how they engage opponents or how they reposition themselves across the battlefield.

Some of the vehicles you can expect to encounter include:

Land Vehicles Chop Top GMC HUMMER EV Hatchback LTV SUV



QUALITY OF LIFE

As mentioned above, Warzone 2.0 is a shared experience with Modern Warfare II. As such, players can expect to see quality of life changes across all modes including Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and DMZ.

Console Field-of-View Slider

Improved Footstep Audio

Squad Score in the UI

Join In Queue

Players are now able to join other Players while they are queued up. If a Player joins a full squad that is already queued, the squad will be removed from said queue.



Stowed Weapon Infil

Ascenders

Parachuting

Ledge Hanging

Automatic Item Pickup

UI/UX

New Menu Features

Tactical Ping Wheel

Looking For Party

This feature now includes the following preference filters: In-Game Communication Style: Voice Chat, Text Chat, Ping Main Language: Select up to 3 language preferences Playstyle (Primary, Secondary): Competitive, Casual, Objectives, High Kills

To access this, click “Find A Party”, select the mode you want to play to access a lobby, and find your team based on preferences.

PC SETTINGS

LOOKING AHEAD

You can stay up-to-date for live issue tracking on our official Trello board. We’ve linked both Treyarch and Raven’s boards there for easy navigation.

We hope you’re ready to make your first drop or infil into Warzone 2.0. There will be more patch notes in the coming weeks, and information on new midseason content coming soon.

Stay tuned to Infinity Ward channels for updates. Stay frosty!

*Game features described above are based on current in-development features that are subject to change based on final development changes and/or game tuning or updates that may remove or modify some or all of the above features.