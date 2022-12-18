Mother with cancer stricken son wins share of record lottery





A mother with a young son fighting leukaemia has won a share of lottery prize money totalling £16.9 million. Single mum Stacey Rivers, 50, was one of over 700 neighbours in Goring-by-Sea to share in the massive jackpot. The prize money is the largest amount ever paid out by the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Stacey has seven-year-old twin sons, one of whom is receiving treatment for his blood cancer. Her share of the jackpot came to £14,816 and she is planning to use the winnings towards a trip to the USA once her son finishes his treatment. The single mum told SussexLive: “We’ve got seven-year-old twin sons, Phoenix and Elliot. Phoenix has Leukemia. “He’s got a year and a half of treatment and then I’ve promised them both we’ll go on a huge trip of a lifetime. “This is going to help a lot. “I think it might end up being an American road trip, visiting NASA and then ending up in Disney World in Florida.”

Twelve people received the top prize of £379,062, one of whom was Nicki Wiltshire, whose partner recently lost his job. She was paid a visit by Jason Donovan, an ambassador for the People’s Postcode Lottery. The 53-year-old was bowled over when the Aussie star turned up at her front door to deliver the glad tidings. “I’ve seen you on the stage in Brighton, I’ve seen you on the stage in London and now you’re here on my driveway!” she told him. “My heart is pounding. I just can’t put into words what this means. “It means the world. I’ve had such a rubbish year. READ MORE: Top 40 most rewatched Christmas films – Home Alone tops the list

“My partner Joe lost his job so things have been tough. I can help so many people now. “I can go on my dream holiday to South Africa. “I cannot wait. I’m so happy I need a wee!” Other winners of the top prize included a disability healthcare worker, a grandad of four and a 78-year-old pensioner. Sally Wells, the 48-year-old disability healthcare worker, said the prize money would make a big difference not just to herself but also to all her neighbours and friends. Following his visit to the winning village, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jason Donovan said: “It was fantastic surprising so many lucky winners by arriving on their doorstep and presenting them with a golden envelope and a huge cheque!” DON’T MISS Play All Or Nothing, match no numbers and WIN the jackpot [SPOTLIGHT]

The People’s Postcode Lottery requires participants to pay £10 a month in exchange for the opportunity to strike it lucky. Every weekend, players in two postcodes have the chance to win a handsome payout through the Saturday and Sunday Street Prizes. In addition, every month all players in a postcode sector have the chance to pick up large cheques in the Postcode Millions draw. The lottery’s organisers say 33 percent of each ticket price goes to charity and claim that over £1 billion for good causes has been raised.