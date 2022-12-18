Mum experienced ‘agonising chest pains’ prior to leukaemia

She said: “This time last year I was alone in hospital, unable to have visitors or even speak to my children by video call because seeing me was upsetting them too much.

“But my stem cell transplant has seen me go from strength to strength and only a year on I am living a full and active life.”

A stem cell transplant is often the only effective treatment for acute myeloid leukaemia, yet relapse rates following stem cell transplants are high and acute myeloid leukaemia is still one of the most deadly forms of blood cancer.

Now Emma, alongside charity Leukaemia UK, is calling for more research into better treatment options.