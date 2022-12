“Like every virus, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is constantly evolving, in terms of its ability to spread and the symptoms it causes.”

Certain symptoms are no longer as common as they once were.

The study says: “The previous “traditional” symptoms, such as loss of smell (anosmia), shortness of breath, and a fever, are much less common these days.

“In the list of common symptoms, anosmia ranks 14th, and shortness of breath ranks 16th.