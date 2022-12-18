National Day slogan a motive to turn dream into reality: Minister

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani

Doha: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani said that Qatar celebrates on December 18 of each year its glorious Qatar National Day (QND), the anniversary of the founding of Qatar by Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani.

He said that the day is to celebrate belonging to Qatar and remember the ancestors and forefathers who founded this great entity and at the same time give an incentive to preserve the gains achieved and continue to build the country and strengthen its pillars for future generations.

In an exclusive statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Minister said that this year’s celebrations, under the slogan “Our Unity Source of Our Strength,” come at a time when the country is hosting one of the most important sporting events in the world, namely the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which is being held for the first time in the Middle East and the Islamic world since the first tournament launched in 1930.

He hailed the achievements made by the state over the past years, affirming that the slogan of this year’s QND was a motive to turn the dream into reality and for Qataris to prove all times that they keep the covenant of their fathers and grandfathers, and can complete the construction process development, and prosperity, under the wise leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

He extended his warmest expressions of congratulations to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and to the great Qatari people, on this occasion, which is dear to all our hearts, and to bless the leadership, government, and people of Qatar.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change affirmed that the climate issue is a national priority for the State of Qatar.

He added that Qatar has taken ambitious measures to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV) in protecting the environment, green growth, and limiting the effects of climate change, as the ministry has implemented programs and projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving ways of environmental protection, adapting climate change effects, optimal use of water to reduce its loss and encourage its reuse, enhancing gas and energy efficiency, waste recycling, and increasing green spaces.

The Minister indicated that Qatar is currently adopting a new monitoring, reporting, and verification system that provides decision-makers with the right information at the right time, allowing for informed decisions on a range of issues related to climate and the environment.

He added that Qatar, the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar fulfilled its commitment to organising an environmentally friendly tournament and the first carbon-neutral tournament by using solar energy in stadiums and cooling and lighting technology that saves energy and water.