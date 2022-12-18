Nationwide offers ‘top for savers’ interest rate on account

The Nationwide FlexDirect account offers one of the highest interest rates on the market. However, this rate only lasts for the first 12 months and is only open to customers who haven’t had an account with the building society in the last year.

As the cost of living crisis continues there has never been a more important time to make sure people are getting the best savings rate.

Following the Bank of England base rate increase on Thursday, savers are encouraged to look around to get the best rate possible.

The Nationwide FlexDirect account offers:

Minimum pay-in: None (£1,000/month to get the interest)

Interest: Five percent AER fixed for a year on up to £1,500

Arranged overdrafts: Zero percent AER variable for one year.

Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis recently named Nationwide as one of his “top for savers” accounts in his weekly MSE newsletter.

READ MORE: Woman shares Christmas tips saved her £300 – but warns of ‘worst thing you can do’