Netflix Added 45 New Movies and Series This Week

Welcome to your complete roundup of everything new on Netflix for the past seven days. Below, we’ll present the full list of 45 new titles that hit Netflix in the United States and take a look at what movies and series featured in the Netflix US top 10s.
Want to see what Netflix has in store for you in the week leading up to Christmas day? We’ve got you covered with our preview here.
As always, you can find an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix via our new releases hub.
New Releases on Netflix This Weekend
Let’s start off our roundup by looking into two of the great new movies that touched down on Netflix this weekend:
Side Effects (2013)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
Director: Steven Soderbergh
Cast: Rooney Mara, Channing Tatum, Jude Law
Writer: Scott Z. Burns
Runtime: 106 min / 1h 46m
This weekend’s big new movie is the relicensing of the 2013 movie, Side Effects. It’s last appearance on Netflix was back in 2016.
With a huge ensemble cast, here’s what you can expect if you decide to jump in:
“When a young woman’s new prescription antidepressant seemingly leads to a shocking tragedy, she and her psychiatrist are drawn into a twisty conspiracy.”
Africa United (2010)
Rating: TV-PG
Language: English
Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Drama
Director: Debs Paterson
Cast: Eriya Ndayambaje, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Sanyu Joanita Kintu
Writer: Rhidian Brook, Eric Kabera
Runtime: 88 min / 1h 28m
Awards: 2 wins & 5 nominations
From Warner Bros. Pictures and Pathe Productions, we see the 2010 movie Africa United head to Netflix for the first time and given we just saw the World Cup wrap-up; it’s got a nice football (or soccer) theme to it.
The story revolves around four children who walk three thousand miles to get to the world cup but on the way encounter the struggles of life, including HIV and child prostitution.
The movie holds 89% on RottenTomatoes, and one review on IMDb concluded that the movie “Makes you laugh” and will “make you cry”.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
27 New Movies Added This Week
- Africa United (2010)
- Atithi Devo Bhava (2022)
- BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (2022) Netflix Original
- Belleville Cop (2018)
- Critical Thinking (2020)
- Declaration (2022)
- Dohchay (2015)
- Eega (2012)
- Gaali Sampath (2021)
- Guest House (2020)
- Guvva Gorinka (2020)
- HELL DOGS – IN THE HOUSE OF BAMBOO – (2022) Netflix Original
- I Believe in Santa (2022) Netflix Original
- Kalagathalaivan (2022)
- Kangaroo Valley (2022) Netflix Original
- Konda Polam (2021)
- Mako (2021)
- My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (2022) Netflix Original
- O Pitta Katha (2020)
- Private Lesson (2022) Netflix Original
- Side Effects (2013)
- Talat Abu Harb 2 (2022)
- The Big Four (2022) Netflix Original
- The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (2022) Netflix Original
- Tom Papa: What A Day! (2022) Netflix Original
- Violet Evergarden: Recollections () Netflix Original
- Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (2022) Netflix Original
18 New TV Series Added This Week
- A Storm for Christmas (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator (Limited Series ) Netflix Original
- Bebefinn (Season 1)
- Blood Ties (Season 1)
- Cook at all Costs (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Dance Monsters (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Don’t Pick Up the Phone (Pervert: Hunting the Strip Search Caller) (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Far From Home (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Glitter (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Paradise PD (Season 4 – Final Season) Netflix Original
- Single’s Inferno (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Sonic Prime (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Summer Job (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Hills (Seasons 1-2)
- The Recruit (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Would You Like a Cup of Coffee? (Season 1 – 12 Episodes)
Most Popular Movies and Shows on Netflix US This Week
All The Movies in the Netflix Top 10s This Week
- Prisoners (50 points)
- Bullet Train (44 points)
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (38 points)
- Emily the Criminal (30 points)
- Storks (25 points)
- The Best of Me (18 points)
- Burnt (18 points)
- I Believe in Santa (17 points)
- God’s Crooked Lines (16 points)
- 21 Jump Street (11 points)
- Troll (6 points)
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2 points)
- Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (1 point)
- The Noel Diary (1 point)
All The Series in the Netflix Top 10s This Week
- Wednesday (49 points)
- Harry & Meghan (45 points)
- Firefly Lane (35 points)
- Too Hot to Handle (34 points)
- Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar (28 points)
- Snack vs Chef (18 points)
- Last Chance U: Basketball (14 points)
- Dead to Me (14 points)
- Pervert: Hunting the Strip Search Caller (13 points)
- 1899 (9 points)
- Sonic Prime (8 points)
- The Crown (5 points)
- Love Island (3 points)
Source link