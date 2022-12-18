Netflix Added 45 New Movies and Series This Week

Welcome to your complete roundup of everything new on Netflix for the past seven days. Below, we’ll present the full list of 45 new titles that hit Netflix in the United States and take a look at what movies and series featured in the Netflix US top 10s.

Want to see what Netflix has in store for you in the week leading up to Christmas day? We’ve got you covered with our preview here.

As always, you can find an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix via our new releases hub.

New Releases on Netflix This Weekend

Let’s start off our roundup by looking into two of the great new movies that touched down on Netflix this weekend:

Side Effects (2013)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Rooney Mara, Channing Tatum, Jude Law

Writer: Scott Z. Burns

Runtime: 106 min / 1h 46m

This weekend’s big new movie is the relicensing of the 2013 movie, Side Effects. It’s last appearance on Netflix was back in 2016.

With a huge ensemble cast, here’s what you can expect if you decide to jump in:

“When a young woman’s new prescription antidepressant seemingly leads to a shocking tragedy, she and her psychiatrist are drawn into a twisty conspiracy.”

Africa United (2010)

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Drama

Director: Debs Paterson

Cast: Eriya Ndayambaje, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Sanyu Joanita Kintu

Writer: Rhidian Brook, Eric Kabera

Runtime: 88 min / 1h 28m

Awards: 2 wins & 5 nominations

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Pathe Productions, we see the 2010 movie Africa United head to Netflix for the first time and given we just saw the World Cup wrap-up; it’s got a nice football (or soccer) theme to it.

The story revolves around four children who walk three thousand miles to get to the world cup but on the way encounter the struggles of life, including HIV and child prostitution.

The movie holds 89% on RottenTomatoes, and one review on IMDb concluded that the movie “Makes you laugh” and will “make you cry”.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

27 New Movies Added This Week

Africa United (2010)

Atithi Devo Bhava (2022)

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (2022) Netflix Original

Belleville Cop (2018)

Critical Thinking (2020)

Declaration (2022)

Dohchay (2015)

Eega (2012)

Gaali Sampath (2021)

Guest House (2020)

Guvva Gorinka (2020)

HELL DOGS – IN THE HOUSE OF BAMBOO – (2022) Netflix Original

I Believe in Santa (2022) Netflix Original

Kalagathalaivan (2022)

Kangaroo Valley (2022) Netflix Original

Konda Polam (2021)

Mako (2021)

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (2022) Netflix Original

O Pitta Katha (2020)

Private Lesson (2022) Netflix Original

Side Effects (2013)

Talat Abu Harb 2 (2022)

The Big Four (2022) Netflix Original

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (2022) Netflix Original

Tom Papa: What A Day! (2022) Netflix Original

Violet Evergarden: Recollections () Netflix Original

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (2022) Netflix Original

18 New TV Series Added This Week

A Storm for Christmas (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator (Limited Series ) Netflix Original

Bebefinn (Season 1)

Blood Ties (Season 1)

Cook at all Costs (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dance Monsters (Season 1) Netflix Original

Don’t Pick Up the Phone (Pervert: Hunting the Strip Search Caller) (Season 1) Netflix Original

Far From Home (Season 1) Netflix Original

Glitter (Season 1) Netflix Original

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Season 1) Netflix Original

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2) Netflix Original

Paradise PD (Season 4 – Final Season) Netflix Original

Single’s Inferno (Season 2) Netflix Original

Sonic Prime (Season 1) Netflix Original

Summer Job (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Hills (Seasons 1-2)

The Recruit (Season 1) Netflix Original

Would You Like a Cup of Coffee? (Season 1 – 12 Episodes)

Most Popular Movies and Shows on Netflix US This Week

All The Movies in the Netflix Top 10s This Week

Prisoners (50 points) Bullet Train (44 points) Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (38 points) Emily the Criminal (30 points) Storks (25 points) The Best of Me (18 points) Burnt (18 points) I Believe in Santa (17 points) God’s Crooked Lines (16 points) 21 Jump Street (11 points) Troll (6 points) Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2 points) Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (1 point) The Noel Diary (1 point)

All The Series in the Netflix Top 10s This Week