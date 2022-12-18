Netflix is adding 12 new movies and shows this week (Dec 18,

The holidays are officially here this week and Netflix is certainly not skimping on new movies and shows. You can check out a new season of a Netflix Original comedy, a new season of an action drama show, and a new murder mystery movie.

A new season of Emily in Paris is here! Season 3 will hit Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. In season 3, Emily has to really figure out what she wants in her life. Does she want to focus on romance or work? Can she have both? And which of the two hot dudes in her life is she going to pick? Will she choose Gabriel who has just moved in with Camille or will Alfie be the one for her? We’ll all have to watch and find out.

Take a look at the trailer for season 3 here:

More in the mood for some action? Alice in Borderland is also back this week. Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, Dec. 22. Arisu and Usagi will continue to look for the final cards they need and this will likely mean they come head-to-head with Mira Kano AKA the Queen of Hearts. But what else will the two find out about Borderland? Will they find any other dealers?

Check out the trailer here:

Looking for a movie to watch for Christmas? Forget the Christmas movies; it’s the perfect time for a murder mystery! Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to hit Netflix on Friday, Dec. 23. If you didn’t see it while it was in theaters or you want to see it again, now is your moment. The second movie in the Knives Out series brings back Benoit Blanc but besides him, we meet a whole new cast of characters.

Blanc is off to Greece to solve his latest case. A tech billionaire invites a group of friends to a private island but things soon go awry when one of them turns up dead.

Check out the trailer here:

This week also brings The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 1 on Tuesday, Dec. 20 and Disconnect: The Wedding Planner and I AM A KILLER season 4 on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

New on Netflix this week: Dec. 18-24

Dec. 18

Side Effects

Dec. 19

Trolley

Trolls

Dec. 20

A Not So Merry Christmas

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 1

Dec. 21

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Emily in Paris season 3

I AM A KILLER season 4

Dec. 22

Alice in Borderland season 2

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

Dec. 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Piñata Masters!

