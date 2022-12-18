Categories
Entertainment

Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch from December 19-25:


Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch from December 19-25: Full list
Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch from December 19-25: Full list

Netflix has offered its subscribers a wide variety of movies, series, anime, documentaries, and stand-up comedies in multiple genres.

Here’s the list of Netflix collection for the upcoming week of December from 19 to 25.

Coming to Netflix on December 19th:

Coming to Netflix on December 20th:

  • A Not So Merry Christmas 
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 

Coming to Netflix on December 21st:

  • Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
  • Emily in Paris Season 3
  • I AM A KILLER Season 4
  • The Interest of Love 

Coming to Netflix on December 22nd:

  • lice in Borderland (Season 2) 
  • Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre 

Coming to Netflix on December 23rd:

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Piñata Masters!

Coming to Netflix on December 24th:

Coming to Netflix on December 25th:

  • After Ever Happy franchise.
  • Daughter From Another Mother Season 3
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical 
  • The Witcher: Blood Origin 
  • Time Hustler
  • Vir Das: Landing 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.