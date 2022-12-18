Netflix’s Lookism Adaptation Betrays the Original Webtoon’s

The Netflix series’ colorful style might have a more international appeal, but it distances itself from the dark, gritty tones of its source material.

When it comes to adapting existing source material, Netflix’s track record isn’t exactly spotless — especially when it comes to anime. One only needs to look at 2017’s Death Note live-action film, whose score on RottenTomatoes is 37% from critics and a shocking 23% from the general audience. The company seems to fare better in terms of animation, with successful products like Devilman Crybaby earning a whopping 89% on the same site. Nonetheless, whatever the medium, one thing is always true: if Netflix comes in, something will change.





This also happened with Lookism, the adaptation of the homonymous Korean webtoon released on the platform on December 8. When looking at the original art style compared to the Netflix version, the difference is stark. On one side, there’s a gritty, dark world full of greys, browns and black; on the other, a radiant multicolored canvas.

RELATED: Body Horror is Chainsaw Man’s Best Underrated Weapon





Netflix’s Lookism Adaptation Aims for an International Appeal

With how popular the original Lookism webtoon is, fans may have thought the series would try to be as faithful to its source material as possible. That isn’t necessarily always the wisest choice, but it ensures that the established fanbase of a property will also follow the adaptation.

Instead, Netflix transformed the visual style of the Lookism comics, going for a ‘purified’ version of it. In the webtoon, most characters have grotesque features, even when they are main characters and/or are supposed to be beautiful. When fights break out, which is often, blood and saliva fill the page as well as distorted faces and bulging eyes.

Most of this is missing from the Netflix adaptation; characters have much nicer looks and fights are violent, but not as visceral as the original comic depicts them. Colors are also bright and vivid, while the webtoon mostly features black, browns and greys.

RELATED: Manta Comics Adapts Award-Winning Korean Film A Hard Day

Netflix’s Lookism Should’ve Stuck Closer to Its Source Material

The character design is probably what changed the most in the Netflix adaptation. For instance, protagonist Park Hyung Suk went from being the embodiment of a K-pop idol to a good-looking blue-eyed guy who could be from anywhere. On top of distancing itself from the source material, the change in style also involved a ‘de-Koreanization’ of the series. The decision might have come from a desire to appeal to a wider audience, but it’s doubtful whether it will help to reach that goal.

Despite betraying the original webtoon’s visual style, Netflix’s Lookism still remains an interesting series whose themes and humor will attract viewers regardless of its style. However, it would have been more respectful — and arguably more efficient — to stick closely to the source material. With the international success of K-pop, it couldn’t have hurt to have Park Hyung Suk look like one of the BTS.