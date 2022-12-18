New MW2 Bug Is Giving Everyone Wall Hacks For Free

Just a matter of days after Modern Warfare 2 rolled out another huge update, and before the professional Call of Duty circuit unfolds, a game-breaking bug has been found.

Ever since PC players became prominent in Call of Duty, hacking has advanced quite a lot, as we’re all very aware. JTAGs have moved to wall hacks, and now it appears that the developers have decided that wall hacks are for everyone.

According to a new viral clip, one player has found an in-game exploit that allows name tags to be seen through walls, which doesn’t quite reveal hitboxes but does have the exact same benefits.

Wall Hacks Glitch Has Taken Over MW2

A short video from Twitter user “CilantroTC” has quickly been passed around. Here, the player can see all players’ nameplates through the walls in a Hardpoint on Al Bagra.

The player could see two tags through the castle fortress – one operating on the top of the white van and another skirting the Hardpoint boundaries. As the player gets through the castle, the nameplates then revealed the players’ positions, making for two easy (cheating) kills.

The bug serves the same purpose as wall hacks that many a cheating side sells to those willing to pay. There’s a big difference because no cheats need to be downloaded, just a glitch to occur.

Call of Duty Pros Forced To Use Bug-Ridden MW2 Patch

With the Call of Duty Challengers scene competing in cups over the weekend, the players will be playing on this patch, where in-the-know players could easily manipulate this bug to earn cash.

Fortunately, there is a new patch for the CDL to play on at the Major I event in Raleigh this weekend. It’s not yet known whether this bug was addressed in the mid-season update, but with the arrival of Shipment, don’t be surprised if more people are pre-aiming you through crates and barrels.