Newark’s Finest Spotted at Newark Symphony Hall – Insider NJ

Newark Symphony Hall is ending the year on a high note. On December 8th, New Jersey’s largest and oldest Black-led arts and entertainment venue hosted Newark’s finest, from community leaders to onscreen talent, at Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District’s (LPCCD) 20th-anniversary gala, The Lagniappe Experience: Dîner en Noir et Blanc.

The prestigious event converted Newark Symphony Hall’s historic main stage into a vibrant reception. Guests, including Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Newark Symphony Hall’s interim CEO, Talia Young, and event host Fox Soul’s Al Reynolds, did not miss the mark as they walked the black carpet in style, each dawning black and white attire with a hint of purple to match the aesthetic.

Other notable guests present at Newark Symphony Hall that night include Newark Council President LaMonica McIver and Councilwoman at Large Rev. Louise Roundtree, Executive Director of LPCC Anthony Smith, artists Leah Jenea, Rah Digga and Price Derek Doll, Tony award winner Dr. Savion Glover, actors Tyson Hall and Tobias Truvillion, and noted fashion designer Marco Hall.

During the event, Talia Young presented NSH board chair and Newark’s director of cultural affairs, fayemi shakur, with her 2022 Lagniappe Award. “She represents so many artists that thrive, live and exist in this city,” said Talia about fayemi. “And she has made countless sacrifices for the work that we do and the legacy that lives on as the board chair of this facility.”

Although fayemi was not in attendance to accept her award in person, Talia shared the following statement on her behalf. “I am sincerely grateful and honored to receive this award among the people I admire, respect and care for,” said fayemi. “I am grateful to serve this great city, its people, and to be surrounded by such a mighty, purposeful and loving village.”

Other trailblazers who were honored at the event with 2022 Lagniappe Awards include:

Aisha Glover, vice president of Urban Innovation at the Global Center for Urban Development, Audible

Tai Cooper, chief community development officer, New Jersey Economic Development Authority

Theresa Marshall, founding member board of trustees, LPCCD, and President, Adventus II, Inc.

Robin Shorter, senior director of. community engagement, Integrity House

Jorge Cruz, Executive Director, Newark LISC

Kai Campbell, visionary, Walla Food & Beverage Group

Elnardo J. Webster II., attorney at law, partner, Inglesino, Webster, Wyciskala & Taylor, LLC

Melissa Prashad, community manager, Chase Bank

Founded in 1925, Newark Symphony Hall has been home to almost a century of arts and culture. From the 1920s throughout the 1970s, greats including Billie Holiday, Patti LaBelle, Richard Pryor, Queen Latifah, The Beatles, Gladys Knight, and other legends graced the 160,000-square-foot concert hall located on Broad Street, many of which sold out crowds and filled the seats of the iconic theater. NSH remains as committed as ever to holding up its reputation as a home for performers of color, artists, and art lovers of all ages and backgrounds while providing a sense of community and bringing the people of Newark together.

