Norway announces $100 million aid to repair Ukraine’s

Norway has announced to give $100 million to restructure and repair Ukraine’s infrastructure which was damaged by Russia’s mass missile attacks in the ongoing war, reported The Kyiv Independent. The statement in a press release by the Norwegian government read, “The new allocation from Norway is being channelled through the World Bank’s multi-donor Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF).” This gesture has been appreciated by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy. Taking it to Twitter on Saturday, Zelenskyy wrote, ” We are grateful to our Norwegian partners for providing NOK 1 billion – that’s $100 million – for the restoration of our infrastructure after the Russian strikes, primarily the power supply system. I am sure that with such friends we will return power to every home.”

Norway donates $100 million for Ukraine’s infrastructure

According to the Ukrainian leader, Norway has provided economic, military, and political assistance and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and has also helped with gas purchases. Before the $100 million sanction, the Norwegian government provided around $15 million for training the Ukrainian servicemen and it has the intent to double the number of military instructors for Ukrainian troops from 75 to 150, reported TASS. So far, a total of NOK 14.4 million has been allocated by the Norwegian Government to support Ukraine and its neighbouring countries for 2022 and 2023, as per the press release.