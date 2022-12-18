Categories
Norway increases snow crab quota for 2023


The Norwegian government has set a total quota of 7,790 metric tons of snow crab for 2023, an increase of 1,065t compared with 2022, according to the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research (NIMR) […]

